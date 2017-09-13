The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

UW-Platteville Communications photo

September 13, 2017

Biography

Name: Cade Earl

Hometown: Maxwell, NM

Year: Sophomore

Major: Business Management

Sport: Football

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

“I first started playing football when I was five.”

Who is your role model? Why?

“My role model was my older brother Garrett growing up because he taught me how to play sports.”

Do you have any hobbies?

“Some of my hobbies are hanging out with friends and playing different sports like basketball.”

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

“If I could pick any place in the world to live it would be California so I could go to the beach.”

Favorite restaurant?

“My favorite restaurant is Olive Garden.”

