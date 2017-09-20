Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Biography
Name: Anna Sobal
Hometown: Appleton, WI
Year: Senior
Major: Psychology
Sport: Women’s Soccer
Interesting Facts
Sobal has been selected for her outstanding performance over the women’s soccer 4-game winning streak. She has scored six goals over the span and leads the WIAC with seven goals this season.
How old were you when you started playing your sport?
5
Who is your role model? Why?
I will be the cliché person to say that my parents are my biggest inspiration, heroes and role models all in one. They have worked hard throughout their life thus far to provide me with the opportunity to be a colligate athlete while also inspiring me through their endless acts of stewardship to become the person I am today.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
In 5 years, I hope to be fulfilling my goals that I’ve worked hard to make a reality such as becoming an Occupational Therapist, starting a family and doing volunteer work abroad.
