The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

September 20, 2017Leave a Comment

UW-Platteville communications photo

UW-Platteville communications photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Biography 

Name: Anna Sobal

Hometown: Appleton, WI

Year: Senior

Major: Psychology

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Interesting Facts

Sobal has been selected for her outstanding performance over the women’s soccer 4-game winning streak. She has scored six goals over the span and leads the WIAC with seven goals this season.

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

5

Who is your role model? Why?

I will be the cliché person to say that my parents are my biggest inspiration, heroes and role models all in one. They have worked    hard throughout their life thus far to provide me with the opportunity to be a colligate athlete while also inspiring me through their   endless acts of stewardship to become the person I am today.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In 5 years, I hope to be fulfilling my goals that I’ve worked hard to make a reality such as becoming an Occupational Therapist, starting a family and doing volunteer work abroad.

If you notice any athlete that has an outstanding performance during the week or is doing well this season, please email Dalton at [email protected] for a chance to get the student athlete recognized.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

Volleyball spikes

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s women’s volleyball team extended their undefeated record to 5-0 against Loras College on Sept. 6.  Afte...

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Pioneer softball goes 3-1 in two-day competition

On April 22 and April 23, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s softball team went 3-1 in a two-day, four-game outing at home. The Pioneer...

Defending paintball champions look to repeat
Defending paintball champions look to repeat
Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College
Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • News

    College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo

  • News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

  • News

    ‘Safe Zone’ reminder after 10 years of use

  • Features

    Pioneer Players succeed in latest musical

  • News

    Fire suppression reduces oak population

  • Opinions

    Netflix Original Review: 13 Reasons Why

  • Showcase

    Defending paintball champions look to repeat

  • Showcase

    Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College

  • Showcase

    Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.