Athlete of the Week
Biography
Name: Lindsay Neitzel
Hometown: Galesville, WI
Year: Senior
Major: Biology
Sport: Women’s Golf
Interesting Facts
How old were you when you started playing your sport?
I was around 7 years old when I started playing golf but really didn’t get into it until I was 12. I never really used to enjoy playing this sport when I was younger.
Favorite person to watch in sports?
I don’t have a favorite person to watch but I would have to say that I love watching all of my teammates play golf because I like to see each of them do well and achieve their goals.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
I hope to see myself graduated with a master’s degree in entomology and working with mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.
