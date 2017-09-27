Athlete of the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Biography

Name: Lindsay Neitzel

Hometown: Galesville, WI

Year: Senior

Major: Biology

Sport: Women’s Golf

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I was around 7 years old when I started playing golf but really didn’t get into it until I was 12. I never really used to enjoy playing this sport when I was younger.

Favorite person to watch in sports?

I don’t have a favorite person to watch but I would have to say that I love watching all of my teammates play golf because I like to see each of them do well and achieve their goals.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to see myself graduated with a master’s degree in entomology and working with mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

