The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Athlete of the Week

October 4, 2017Leave a Comment

UW-Platteville Communications photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Biography 

Name: Mark Johnson

Hometown: Johnston, IA

Year: Junior

Major: Business Administration with a Political science minor

Sport: Football

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I started playing organized flag football in the third grade.

 

Who is your role model? Why?

My role model I would say is my father. He has been there for me growing up and has shown me what it takes to achieve my goals.

 

Favorite person to watch in sports?

My favorite person to watch in sports is Antonio Brown. He is an explosive player who can make something out of nothing, and he plays for my favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I will hope to see myself in my final year of law school.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

UW-Platteville wins conference opener
UW-Platteville wins conference opener
Pioneers rule under the stadium lights
Pioneers rule under the stadium lights
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Volleyball spikes

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s women’s volleyball team extended their undefeated record to 5-0 against Loras College on Sept. 6.  Afte...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Athlete of the Week

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

  • Athlete of the Week

    Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    ‘Safe Zone’ reminder after 10 years of use

  • Athlete of the Week

    Features

    Pioneer Players succeed in latest musical

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    Fire suppression reduces oak population

  • Athlete of the Week

    Opinions

    Netflix Original Review: 13 Reasons Why

  • Athlete of the Week

    Showcase

    Defending paintball champions look to repeat

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Athlete of the Week