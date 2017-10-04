UW-Platteville wins conference opener

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team came away with a 34-27 victory over UW-Stout on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Pioneers have a 4-0 record so far this season and have now won their first conference game of the season. The back and forth game was won thanks to the Pioneers’ defense holding the Blue Devils scoreless in the fourth quarter.

UW-Stout started strong scoring a touchdown in their first possession of the game after a 25-yard run by Kevion McDonald to cap a quick five-play drive. The Pioneers stalled on offense after suffering a quick three and out, but Connor Foley’s punt was recovered by Pioneers and regained possession at the Blue Devil’s 10-yard line. It only took the Pioneers one play to capitalize, as Sean Studer rushed for a touchdown to tie the game. The Pioneers ended up being unable to score the rest of the quarter going and were down 10-7 to start the second.

The Pioneers, however, were quick to score in the second quarter. Jack Eddy was able to throw a 10-yard pass to give the Pioneers a 14-10 lead. For much of the second quarter, both the Pioneers and Blue Devils were unable to get anything going on offense until a UW-Stout touchdown pass gave them back the lead with a score of 17-14. The Pioneers were unable to answer and were forced to punt, but UW-Stout returned the punt for a touchdown expanding their lead to 24-14. Luckily the Pioneers were able to march down the field and make a field goal to inch closer to UW-Stout to end the half, down 24-17.

The Pioneers came out of halftime with possession of the ball and took immediate advantage of it. Eddy hooked up with Tim Jansen for a 54-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24. The Blue Devils answered the Pioneers with a field goal to regain a 27-24 lead. Unfortunately, the Pioneers were unable to score on a field goal attempt on the following possession. After their missed field goal, the Pioneers defense stepped up and picked off UW-Stout’s quarterback, Jay Alston, giving them great field position and allowing them to make a field goal to tie the game at 27.

The fourth quarter was a defensive battle for both teams. The Pioneers were able to break through midway in the quarter after UW-Stout missed a field goal. The Pioneers took this miss to their advantage and Eddy threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to return the lead back to the Pioneers. After this, the Pioneers defense was able to force two interceptions during the fourth quarter to keep their seven point 34-27 win over the Blue Devils.

The Pioneers win can be broken down into two categories: UW-Stout penalties and turnovers. The Blue Devils suffered 161 yards in penalties and were forced into giving up four turnovers, three of which were interceptions. The Pioneers were able to score ten points off turnovers with one touchdown after a muffed punt and a field goal after an interception.

The Pioneers look to continue their win streak as they head to UW-River Falls this coming Saturday, Oct. 7.