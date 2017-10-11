The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Athlete of the Week

October 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Biography 

Name: Walker Rynes

Hometown: Norwalk, WI

Year: Senior

Major: Agricultural Business

Sport: Cross Country

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

Sophomore year of high school

 

Who is your role model? Why?

My grandpa because of all the hard work he has put in throughout the years to get where he is today and believing in me in everything that I do.

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Probably back on the dairy farm I grew up on.

 

Do you have any hobbies?

Playing basketball when I am out of season.

 

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Somewhere in Europe because it would be cool to go to different countries that are all within a day’s drive and see that history.

