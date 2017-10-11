Athlete of the Week
Biography
Name: Walker Rynes
Hometown: Norwalk, WI
Year: Senior
Major: Agricultural Business
Sport: Cross Country
Interesting Facts
How old were you when you started playing your sport?
Sophomore year of high school
Who is your role model? Why?
My grandpa because of all the hard work he has put in throughout the years to get where he is today and believing in me in everything that I do.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Probably back on the dairy farm I grew up on.
Do you have any hobbies?
Playing basketball when I am out of season.
If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?
Somewhere in Europe because it would be cool to go to different countries that are all within a day’s drive and see that history.
