Athlete of the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Biography

Name: Walker Rynes

Hometown: Norwalk, WI

Year: Senior

Major: Agricultural Business

Sport: Cross Country

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

Sophomore year of high school

Who is your role model? Why?

My grandpa because of all the hard work he has put in throughout the years to get where he is today and believing in me in everything that I do.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Probably back on the dairy farm I grew up on.

Do you have any hobbies?

Playing basketball when I am out of season.

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Somewhere in Europe because it would be cool to go to different countries that are all within a day’s drive and see that history.