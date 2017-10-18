The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Athlete of the Week

October 18, 2017Leave a Comment

Gabriel+Tovar
Gabriel Tovar

Gabriel Tovar

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Gabriel Tovar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Biography 

Name: Gabriel Tovar

Hometown: Plainfield, IL

Year: Freshman

Major: Electrical Engineering

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Interesting Facts

Who is your role model? Why?

My father, because he demonstrated hard work ethic and always gave me the best advice for life.

 

Favorite person to watch in sports?

I enjoy watching Russell Westbrook because of his determination and will to win.

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Graduated, moving on with the career of my choice and possible getting the opportunity to go abroad in my studies or even job.

 

Do you have any hobbies?

I also enjoy playing volleyball and spending time with friends.

 

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Spain because there is so much culture there and it is such a beautiful country.

 

Favorite restaurant?

Outback Steakhouse

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

Streak snapped in homecoming game
Streak snapped in homecoming game
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
UW-Platteville wins conference opener
UW-Platteville wins conference opener
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Pioneers rule under the stadium lights
Pioneers rule under the stadium lights
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Athlete of the Week

    Features

    Ken Xclusive hosts annual variety show

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Athlete of the Week

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

  • Athlete of the Week

    Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    ‘Safe Zone’ reminder after 10 years of use

  • Athlete of the Week

    Features

    Pioneer Players succeed in latest musical

  • Athlete of the Week

    News

    Fire suppression reduces oak population

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Athlete of the Week