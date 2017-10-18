Athlete of the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Biography

Name: Gabriel Tovar

Hometown: Plainfield, IL

Year: Freshman

Major: Electrical Engineering

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Interesting Facts

Who is your role model? Why?

My father, because he demonstrated hard work ethic and always gave me the best advice for life.

Favorite person to watch in sports?

I enjoy watching Russell Westbrook because of his determination and will to win.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Graduated, moving on with the career of my choice and possible getting the opportunity to go abroad in my studies or even job.

Do you have any hobbies?

I also enjoy playing volleyball and spending time with friends.

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Spain because there is so much culture there and it is such a beautiful country.

Favorite restaurant?

Outback Steakhouse