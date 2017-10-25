Athlete of the Week
Biography
Name: Sydney Soderbeck
Hometown: Milwaukee
Year: Junior
Major: Biology
Sport: Volleyball
Interesting Facts
How old were you when you started playing your sport?
Fifth grade.
Who is your role model? Why?
My mom, because she’s the most positive person I’ve ever met.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Not quite sure yet.
Do you have any hobbies?
Sports are my hobbies.
Favorite person to watch in sports?
It was Lauren Carlini but now I’m searching for a new fav player.
If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?
I would stay in Wisconsin because I love cheese.
Favorite restaurant?
Chipotle.
