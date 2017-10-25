Athlete of the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Biography

Name: Sydney Soderbeck

Hometown: Milwaukee

Year: Junior

Major: Biology

Sport: Volleyball

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

Fifth grade.

Who is your role model? Why?

My mom, because she’s the most positive person I’ve ever met.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Not quite sure yet.

Do you have any hobbies?

Sports are my hobbies.

Favorite person to watch in sports?

It was Lauren Carlini but now I’m searching for a new fav player.

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

I would stay in Wisconsin because I love cheese.

Favorite restaurant?

Chipotle.