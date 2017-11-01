The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Athlete of the Week: Kyle Herbrand

November 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Communications photo

Biography 

Name: Kyle Herbrand

Hometown: Dane, Wisconsin

Year: Junior

Major: Animal Science

Sport: Cross Country

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I was a sophomore in high school.

 

Who is your role model? Why?

My parents, because they are always there for me. Cheering me on in sporting events and helping me to stay positive in those races. I cannot thank them enough for what they have done to help me with my running.

 

Favorite person to watch in sports?

Aaron Rodgers

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

A large animal nutritionist or a farmer.

 

Do you have any hobbies?

Showing dairy cattle at shows.

 

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Wisconsin because it is the best dairy state in the United States.

 

Favorite restaurant?

Qdoba

