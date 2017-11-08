The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

November 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Communications photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Biography 

Name: Allison Jensen

Hometown: Lowden, IA

Year: Senior

Major: Animal Science

Sport: Volleyball

Interesting Facts

 

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

Twelve years old.

 

Who is your role model? Why?

Both of my parents are my role models because they have worked hard for everything that they have and I want to strive to work as hard as them.

 

Favorite person to watch in sports?

Kris Bryant – Chicago Cubs

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully working at a job I love in the Agriculture Industry.

 

Do you have any hobbies?

I don’t really have any hobbies but I love being around animals of all kind.

 

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

I think it would be really cool to live somewhere in Utah by the mountains because I think it is super pretty there.

 

Favorite restaurant?

Fiesta Cancun in Platteville.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

Pioneers fall short to Warhawks
Pioneers fall short to Warhawks
Athlete of the Week: Kyle Herbrand
Athlete of the Week: Kyle Herbrand
Pioneers drop second straight at home
Pioneers drop second straight at home
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    Showcase

    ‘Scott & Chris’ impress at Haus of Music

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    Showcase

    Pioneers drop second straight at home

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    Features

    Engineers break borders: students establish school in Ghana

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    Features

    Ken Xclusive hosts annual variety show

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    News

    Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    News

    College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo

  • Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen

    News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Athlete of the Week: Allison Jensen