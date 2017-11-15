Athlete of the Week: Brad Strobel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Biography

Name: Brad Strobel

Hometown: Hartford, Wisconsin

Year: Junior

Major: International Business

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Interesting Facts

Who is your role model? Why?

My role model is my older brother, I always looked up to him throughout my life. We constantly played soccer almost every day when we would get home from school. Sadly, he passed away when I was in the 8th grade. From then on, I’ve played every game for him.

Favorite person to watch in sports?

My favorite person to watch in sports would be Cristiano Ronaldo. He scores goals, which I admire about him and he wins trophies. He is also an inspiration of the field, with his charity work, etc.

Do you have any hobbies?

Some of my hobbies include traveling, obviously soccer, hunting, snowmobiling, going to sporting events and hanging out with family and friends.

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I was around the age of four or five.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself hopefully working abroad in a global fortune 500 company. I want to help grow whatever company that hire me. Also, I would want to do charity work in other countries to help under privilege children and give them something they never had the chance to get.

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

I would choose to live in Spain. I would live there because of the history, it’s warm and hopefully I get a job there and to go to soccer games. It’s also very cheap to travel other places in Europe and experience a different culture away from the U.S.

Favorite restaurant?

My favorite restaurant, fast food, would be In-N-Out Burger.