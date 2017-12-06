Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Biography

Hometown: Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Year: Junior

Major: Electrical Engineering

Sport: Basketball

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I have been playing basketball for as long as I can remember.

Who is your role model? Why?

My mom. She has always been there to support me in everything I do.

Favorite person to watch in sports?

LeBron James.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully having a job in my major and having a house.

Do you have any hobbies?

I like to play all sorts of sports, and I like to go fishing.

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Florida. It is warm there and there are lots of things to do.

Favorite restaurant?

Buffalo Wild Wings.