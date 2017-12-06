The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

December 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Communications photo

Communications photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Biography 

Hometown: Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Year: Junior

Major: Electrical Engineering

Sport: Basketball

Interesting Facts

 

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I have been playing basketball for as long as I can remember.

 

Who is your role model? Why?

My mom. She has always been there to support me in everything I do.

 

Favorite person to watch in sports?

LeBron James.

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully having a job in my major and having a house.

 

Do you have any hobbies?

I like to play all sorts of sports, and I like to go fishing.

 

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Florida. It is warm there and there are lots of things to do.

 

Favorite restaurant?

Buffalo Wild Wings.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

Third place finish at MSOE
Third place finish at MSOE
Men’s basketball wins big against IIT
Men’s basketball wins big against IIT
Athlete of the Week: Zachary Lee
Athlete of the Week: Zachary Lee
Pioneers perform in national tournament
Pioneers perform in national tournament
Athlete of the Week: Brad Strobel
Athlete of the Week: Brad Strobel
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Features

    Francisco Ramos performs at Stand Up Saturday

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Features

    Stop the Hate

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Showcase

    Pioneers perform in national tournament

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Showcase

    ‘Scott & Chris’ impress at Haus of Music

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Showcase

    Pioneers drop second straight at home

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Features

    Engineers break borders: students establish school in Ghana

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Features

    Ken Xclusive hosts annual variety show

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    News

    Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Athlete of the Week: Clay Gerds