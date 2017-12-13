The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Athlete of the Week: Scott Thomas Arneson

December 13, 2017Leave a Comment

Dalton Miles photo

Dalton Miles photo

Biography 

Hometown: Merrill, Wisconsin

Year: Junior

Major: Physical Education

Sport: Wrestling

Interesting Facts

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

Pre-school

 

Who is your role model? Why?

Honestly, I’ve been blessed with so many, it would be disrespectful to only name one. All of my family has been very supportive of me and even when I don’t/didn’t believe in myself they always did. So my answer for this question is my family for so many different reasons!

 

Favorite person to watch in sports?

I loved Peyton Manning! He was the definition of a competitor.

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Teaching health education in a high school setting.

 

Do you have any hobbies?

Fishing, water sports, hillbilly hand-fishing and eating.

 

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

Hawaii, because I HATE cold weather.

 

Favorite restaurant?

“White Stag” in Sugar Camp, WI (north of Rhinelander). For fast food, it would definitely be Taco Bell!

