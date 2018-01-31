ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brittany Ehlen
Hometown: Burlington, WI
Year: Junior
Major: Civil Engineering
Sport: Track and Field (Pole Vault)
How old were you when you started playing your sport?
I started pole vaulting when I was a freshman in high school.
Who is your role model? Why?
My parents are my role models because of the opportunities they have provided me. Being able to grow up on a farm taught me a lot and made our family very close. They always encouraged me to work hard for what I want and have always supported me in everything.
Favorite person to watch in sports?
My favorite person to watch is Sandi Morris.
Do you have any hobbies?
I spend a lot of time working on my family’s farm and enjoy taking care of the animals. I also love being outside and staying active.
If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?
If I could pick anywhere it would probably be Australia. I would love to see the Great Barrier Reef, all the exotic animals and the amazing scenery and landmarks.
