ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brittany Ehlen

Hometown: Burlington, WI

Year: Junior

Major: Civil Engineering

Sport: Track and Field (Pole Vault)

How old were you when you started playing your sport?

I started pole vaulting when I was a freshman in high school.

Who is your role model? Why?

My parents are my role models because of the opportunities they have provided me. Being able to grow up on a farm taught me a lot and made our family very close. They always encouraged me to work hard for what I want and have always supported me in everything.

Favorite person to watch in sports?

My favorite person to watch is Sandi Morris.

Do you have any hobbies?

I spend a lot of time working on my family’s farm and enjoy taking care of the animals. I also love being outside and staying active.

If you could pick any place in the world to live, where and why?

If I could pick anywhere it would probably be Australia. I would love to see the Great Barrier Reef, all the exotic animals and the amazing scenery and landmarks.