Men’s basketball wins conference
The men’s basketball team made history on Feb. 17. The team went from being in last place last season to first place this year with a 22-3 overall record and a 12-2 Wisconsin International Athletic Conference (WIAC) record. The Pioneers took home a conference championship for the first time since 2005. This came through the defeat of UW-River Falls with a score of 81-69.
Junior Robert Duax led the Pioneers with a game total of 19 points. Along with the conference championship, the Pioneers gained their first outright WIAC crown since 1999 through a UW-Stevens Point loss to UW-Eau Claire. This win also gives the Pioneers a first-round bye. They will be playing in the WIAC semifinal game on Feb. 23 at Bo Ryan Court at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, starts the first round of the tournament and will determine the Pioneers opponent.
