Men’s basketball wins conference

UW-Platteville junior Robert Duax catches UW-River Falls off guard on defense as he drives to the hoop to score before a shot clock violation.

Jacob Thomas photo

The men’s basketball team made history on Feb. 17. The team went from being in last place last season to first place this year with a 22-3 overall record and a 12-2 Wisconsin International Athletic Conference (WIAC) record. The Pioneers took home a conference championship for the first time since 2005. This came through the defeat of UW-River Falls with a score of 81-69.

Junior Robert Duax led the Pioneers with a game total of 19 points. Along with the conference championship, the Pioneers gained their first outright WIAC crown since 1999 through a UW-Stevens Point loss to UW-Eau Claire. This win also gives the Pioneers a first-round bye. They will be playing in the WIAC semifinal game on Feb. 23 at Bo Ryan Court at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, starts the first round of the tournament and will determine the Pioneers opponent.

