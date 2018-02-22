Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Trey Siegel

Hometown: Rock Island, Illinois

Year: Senior

Major: Building Construction Management

Sport: Men’s Basketball

How old were you when you started playing basketball?

I was four years old.

Who inspired you to compete in basketball?

My father, who was also my high school head coach, and my grandpa.

Is competing in college more difficult than it was before you came here?

College is more difficult because everyone is bigger, faster and stronger. And as a freshman, you could be going up against 22, 23-year-old grown men with a lot of experience.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully working for a large construction firm and helping coach basketball somewhere.