Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Trey Siegel
Hometown: Rock Island, Illinois
Year: Senior
Major: Building Construction Management
Sport: Men’s Basketball
How old were you when you started playing basketball?
I was four years old.
Who inspired you to compete in basketball?
My father, who was also my high school head coach, and my grandpa.
Is competing in college more difficult than it was before you came here?
College is more difficult because everyone is bigger, faster and stronger. And as a freshman, you could be going up against 22, 23-year-old grown men with a lot of experience.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Hopefully working for a large construction firm and helping coach basketball somewhere.
