The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

March 21, 2018Leave a Comment

UW-Platteville Communications photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hometown: West Bend, WI

Year: Junior

Major: Environmental Engineering

Sport: Wrestling

How old were you when you started wrestling?

I started wrestling in kindergarten with the Wildcat Wrestling Club in West Bend.

Who inspired you to compete in wrestling?

My sister—she actually wanted to wrestle when she was little. She ended up doing martial arts and dance. I was the one who signed up for wrestling. Who inspired me after signing up was my dad, like many kids. The person who inspires me now is Bo Nickal.

Is competing in college more difficult than it was before you came here?

Definitely. There are no longer any easy wins. Anyone can beat you and you can beat anyone.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Working at an engineering consulting firm and running my farm.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

NCAA DIII National Championship
NCAA DIII National Championship
Men’s basketball season comes to an end
Men’s basketball season comes to an end
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Matt Oestreich
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Matt Oestreich
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

Hometown: Darlington, WI Year: Junior Major: Mechanical Engineering, Spanish minor Sport: Track & Field, Cross Country How old were you when y...

Men’s basketball advances to Sweet Sixteen
Men’s basketball advances to Sweet Sixteen
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    Features

    Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    Showcase

    NCAA DIII National Championship

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    Features

    31st annual PlatteCon

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    Letters to the Editor

    Exponent reunion

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    News

    Building culture and shedding labels

  • Opinions

    Review: Black Panther

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Trey Siegel

  • News

    Boxes and Walls: An exhibit on oppression

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz

    Opinions

    Winter Sucks: Staying safe in the cold season

  • Opinions

    Alone on Valentine’s

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Jon Goetz