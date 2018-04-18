Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Nick McVey

Hometown: Germantown Hills, IL

Year: Junior

Major: Business with an emphasis in Supply Chain Management

Sport: Rugby

How old were you when you started playing rugby?

I was 19 years old, and it was during my freshman year.

Who inspired you to compete in rugby?

I did not know much about rugby before college. My friends on the team got me interested in rugby, but it was the captain Hunter Halverson that really taught me what I know.

Is competing in college more difficult than it was before you came here?

I did not play rugby before college, but it is a lot like football and soccer, which I did play. I would say rugby is more difficult than my previous sports because it takes the endurance of soccer [and] the physicality of football.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I would like to have a good steady job that allows me to travel. Also, [I would like to] continue to play men’s rugby in the off time.