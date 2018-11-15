The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Menu

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

November 15, 2018Leave a Comment

UW-Platteville Communications photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Year: Senior

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Sport: Cross Country

How old were you when you started running competitively?  

I started running competitively in 7th grade with my school’s junior high team.

Who or what inspired you to compete in cross country?

My mom has always encouraged my running, and she got me to go out for the junior high team when I was in 7th grade.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I hope to be a mechanical engineer working in the large machinery industry.  I also hope to help out the local high school’s cross country program as a coach.

What do you do outside of cross country and school?

Outside of cross country and school, I like to spend time with my friends and family, read, watch movies and play piano.

Do you have any advice for freshmen trying to join the team?

My advice for the freshmen trying to join the team is to have fun and step out of your comfort zone, because if you do this, every day is a memorable adventure, especially with our cross country team!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

Putting it all on the mat
Putting it all on the mat
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Women’s soccer
Women’s soccer
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mitch Macek
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mitch Macek
United We Stand: Set the Expectation
United We Stand: Set the Expectation
Navigate Left
  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Showcase

    Putting it all on the mat

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Features

    Students showcase talents on the dance floor

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Features

    Back to back comedians entertain Platteville students

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Features

    Environmental Policy Forum

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Features

    Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    News

    Platteville starved the vampires

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Showcase

    Pioneer soccer ties with Dominican University

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Features

    Doyle Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

  • Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

    Features

    Campus clash for tug-of-war

Navigate Right
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister