Putting it all on the mat

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville wrestling team hosted their annual Super 8 Tournament in Williams Fieldhouse. The Pioneers hosted the University of Dubuque, Loras College and the University of Chicago. At this invitational, starters and backups in each weight class were invited to compete.

“We have more depth on our team this year, and many of our wrestlers have the possibility of cracking into the starting line up throughout the season which makes the practice room that much more exciting,” senior physical education major Scott Arneson said.

Lucius Rinehart was the only Pioneer to defeat his weight class at 285 pounds, taking three straight wins through the championship match where he won by pinfall in 4 minutes and 40 seconds over Robert Melise from the University of Dubuque. Beau Harrier and Chase Katzenmeyer of UW-Platteville took second place at 133 and 141 pounds, respectively.

While the team was still learning about their wrestlers at the Super 8 Invitational, the Pioneers have found success early this season in dual competitions. The team defeated Cornell College at the Throwdown in the Theatre event, 23-19.

“We need to remember to go out and have fun this season. We have a new assistant coach who is bringing new ideas to the table. The seniors have gotten to learn from three different assistant coaches, and it gives us an edge. We have a good group of juniors and seniors that the freshmen can look up to and ask questions, so when it’s their time, they will be ready,” Arneson said.

The Pioneers will host UW-La Crosse on Nov. 15, and they will attend the Augsburg Invite in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Nov. 17.