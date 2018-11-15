The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Menu

Putting it all on the mat

Dalton Miles, [email protected]November 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Jacob Thomas photo

Jacob Thomas photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The University of Wisconsin-Platteville wrestling team hosted their annual Super 8 Tournament in Williams Fieldhouse. The Pioneers hosted the University of Dubuque, Loras College and the University of Chicago. At this invitational, starters and backups in each weight class were invited to compete. 

“We have more depth on our team this year, and many of our wrestlers have the possibility of cracking into the starting line up throughout the season which makes the practice room that much more exciting,” senior physical education major Scott Arneson said. 

Lucius Rinehart was the only Pioneer to defeat his weight class at 285 pounds, taking three straight wins through the championship match where he won by pinfall in 4 minutes and 40 seconds over Robert Melise from the University of Dubuque. Beau Harrier and Chase Katzenmeyer of UW-Platteville took second place at 133 and 141 pounds, respectively. 

While the team was still learning about their wrestlers at the Super 8 Invitational, the Pioneers have found success early this season in dual competitions. The team defeated Cornell College at the Throwdown in the Theatre event, 23-19. 

“We need to remember to go out and have fun this season. We have a new assistant coach who is bringing new ideas to the table. The seniors have gotten to learn from three different assistant coaches, and it gives us an edge. We have a good group of juniors and seniors that the freshmen can look up to and ask questions, so when it’s their time, they will be ready,” Arneson said. 

The Pioneers will host UW-La Crosse on Nov. 15, and they will attend the Augsburg Invite in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Nov. 17. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Showcase

Students showcase talents on the dance floor
Students showcase talents on the dance floor
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Back to back comedians entertain Platteville students
Back to back comedians entertain Platteville students
Environmental Policy Forum
Environmental Policy Forum
Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween
Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween

Other stories filed under Sports

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Women’s soccer
Women’s soccer
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mitch Macek
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mitch Macek
United We Stand: Set the Expectation
United We Stand: Set the Expectation
Navigate Left
  • Putting it all on the mat

    Features

    Students showcase talents on the dance floor

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Features

    Back to back comedians entertain Platteville students

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Features

    Environmental Policy Forum

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Features

    Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween

  • Putting it all on the mat

    News

    Platteville starved the vampires

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Showcase

    Pioneer soccer ties with Dominican University

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Features

    Doyle Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

  • Putting it all on the mat

    Features

    Campus clash for tug-of-war

  • Putting it all on the mat

    News

    Active Learning classroom brings Virtual Reality to campus

Navigate Right
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Putting it all on the mat