Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Maiah Domask

November 28, 2018

Year: Sophomore

Major: Psychology

Minor: Spanish

Hometown: Waupun, WI

Sport: Basketball

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball in kindergarten.

Who inspired you to compete in the sport?

My family! My father coached my team for 6 years when I was younger and he still continues to help me grow in my skills to this day. My 3 siblings and I all pursued collegiate basketball at the D1, D2, & D3 levels. I’ve grown up playing the game, basketball just runs in the family.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself starting Grad school, living with my friends and possibly adopting a small puppy!

What do you do outside of school and basketball?

I work at a community pool in my hometown during the summer lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons/water aerobics, it’s the best job ever! Also, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, watching Netflix and taking naps.

Do you have any advice for freshmen trying to join the team?

I would say you have to give it your all every day. Collegiate sports are so much different than high school with the level of commitment, atmosphere and culture. This is especially true for D3 sports; you’re out here playing because you want to, so you have to be willing to give it everything you’ve got every time you step on the court.

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Maiah Domask