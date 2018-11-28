The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Rocky Pioneer start

Women’s basketball open with 0-2

John Jones, [email protected]|November 28, 2018

Three-pointers pushed the Falcons past the Pioneers at the Bo Ryan Court on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s basketball team played Concordia University at the 2018-2019 home opener.

In the first half, the Pioneers’ Morgan Horstman scored the first 2 points in the match with a layup. After a minute went by, the Falcons tied the match with a layup. The game was tied up for the next two minutes until the Falcons made another layup, with the score being 4 to 2. After several turnovers and fouls on both sides, the Falcons’ Arianna Liddicoat made a 3-point jump shot, but the Pioneers’ Morgan Horstman countered it with a 3-pointer. Then a foul was made by the Falcons, giving the Pioneers a free throw in which the Pioneers’ Lexis Macomber made two in the basket. Towards the end of the first quarter, the Falcons had more than double the points of the Pioneers. At the final ten seconds of the quarter, a foul was called on the Pioneers, giving the Falcons a couple free throws. The score at the end of the first quarter was 48 to 26.

In the second half, both the Pioneers and Falcons stepped up their game. Due to fouls on both teams, a majority of the points earned were by free throws. A few 3-pointers were made by the Pioneers, but the Falcons had the upper hand because they had more 3-pointers than Platteville.

The Pioneer’s had ten assists, fifteen turnovers and scored 12 points from those turnovers. The game leaders for the UW-Platteville’s women’s basketball team were Morgan Horstman, who racked up 16 points in the match. Maiah Domask had a total of eight rebounds and Rachel Emendorfer had a total of four assists.

The final score was 77 to 61; the Falcons defeated the Pioneers. As of this game, the Pioneers are 0-2 this season.

UW-Platteville’s women’s basketball team’s next three games are away against Ripon College, Augsburgm College and Finlandia College. They are at home against Luther College, Carroll University and Loras College at the end of November to the beginning of December.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s basketball team’s next home game is at 7 o’clock at Bo Ryan Court against Carroll University on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018.

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Rocky Pioneer start