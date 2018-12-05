The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Quentin Shields

December 5, 2018

Milio's Athlete of the Week: Quentin Shields

Year: Sophomore

Major: Biology

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Sport: Basketball

How old were you when you started playing basketball?

I started playing basketball at the age of 10.

Who or what inspired you to compete in basketball?

My older brother inspires me the most, but my inspiration comes from everyone that helped me get to this point.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself finishing grad school.

What do you do outside of basketball and school?

Outside of school and basketball, I like to go bowling and play video games.

Do you have any advice for freshmen attempting to join the team?

My advice is simple – be open to learn new things about yourself and your game.

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Quentin Shields