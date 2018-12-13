Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Isaac Wiegel

Hometown: Belmont, WI

Year: Freshman

Major: General Engineering

Sport: Wrestling

How old were you when you started wrestling?

I started wrestling in grade school, probably around 3rd grade.

Who or what inspired you to compete?

My coaches, Craig Donar, Emric Williams, Andrew Campbell, and role models, Josh Eastlick and Jordan Burroughs, have inspired me.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself achieving my goals as an athlete by winning a national championship in wrestling, and as student, by finishing school and getting into the workforce where I can apply my knowledge and skills.

What do you do outside of wrestling and school?

Outside of wrestling and school I enjoy reading books that help me grow as a person. One of my favorites is Chop Wood Carry Water by Joshua Medcalf. I also enjoy hanging out with my friends and playing card and board games. I enjoy lifting and exercising on my own. I also frequently go to church and attend bible studies to grow in my faith. Being a follower of Christ is one of the best experiences I’ve had and continue to have every day. I give credit to God for all that I have.

Do you have any advice for incoming freshmen attempting to join the team?

To freshman, I would say be prepared to put in work and sacrifice bad habits. Learn from your mistakes right away and don’t keep making the same mistakes.