Athlete of the Week

February 21, 2019

Name: Maiah Domask 

Hometown: Waupun, WI

Sport: Women’s basketball

Major: Psychology 

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball in kindergarten.

Do you remember your first win?

Yes, my first win was in third grade. We won 17-16.

Do you remember your most recent win?

Yes, it was against Stevens Point on Feb 16, and we won 68-54.

How do you prepare for a game, physically and mentally?

I take a nap right before the game, and I read the scout report of the other team. I also listen to music, pop before the game but otherwise country.

What advice do you have for athletes of any level?

You have to give everything you got, in practice and in the game. You never know when it’ll be your last.

Athlete of the Week