ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

March 14, 2019

Name: Rachel Bollen

Year: Junior

Major: Accounting

Hometown: Byron, IL

Sport: Softball

When did you first start playing softball?

I was really little, like five or six. I started playing competitively in the sixth grade.

Who got you interested in playing?

I got started because my older brother played baseball, and I always wanted to do what he was doing. The closest thing was softball.

When was your last win?

We won our first game this season last weekend against Augustana, IL.

How do you mentally prepare for a game?

I try to stay relaxed and not overthink things. Once you stay relaxed, you do well.

What advice do you have for softball players?

My advice would be to keep working hard and have fun.

