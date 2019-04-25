ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Name: Rachel Beuthin

Year: Senior

Major: Animal science

Minor: Creative writing

Sport: Track and Field: Thrower

What inspired you to start Track and Field?

What inspired me to do this sport was the fact that not many people talked about it and it sounded interesting. Once I started I fell in love.

How long have you been in Track and Field?

I’ve been playing this sport since 7th grade (2009) and I’ve been doing it for 10 years.

What is your favorite part about being a college athlete?

My favorite part about being a college athlete is playing this sport at a high competitive level along with meeting people who enjoy the sport as much as you do.

If you could give your younger self advice about Track and Field, what would it be?

If I could give my younger self advice it would be come to practice with a smile and enjoy what you’re doing. Don’t let the little things get to you, everything will get better.

What do you hope to take away from Track and Field?

Something I hope to take away from this sport is the leadership and teamwork I’ve been able to work on over the years. I would like to use this in my working field once I graduate.