ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

May 2, 2019

Name: Gavin Loescher

Hometown: Watertown, WI

Year: Senior

Major: Electrical Engineering

Sport: Rugby

How old were you when you first started playing rugby?

I started when I was a freshman in college.

Who or what inspired you to start playing?

I found out my dad played in college at Oshkosh, 

so I thought I would try it out too.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself working as an engineer and travelling the world.

Outside of school and rugby, what do you do in your free time?

I usually just hang with friends and ride my motorcycle.

Do you have any advice for freshmen trying to join the team?

It’s a fun sport that not many people know about. Not knowing how to play

shouldn’t be the reason you don’t try. The captains and veteran players are willing to teach you the sport and help you excel. 

