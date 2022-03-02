UW-Platteville Men’s Basketball

UW-Platteville vs. UW-Oshkosh

The No. 6 Pioneers men’s basketball team lost a close contest to No. 3 UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Conference Title Game. The Pioneers’ intense comeback effort came up just short, falling 75-73. The Titans secured an automatic NCAA Tournament bid with the win.

The Pioneers got off to a great start, leading 11-4 after a Logan Pearson basket with 14:12 remaining in the first half. UW-Oshkosh went on an 11-4 scoring run to tie the game at 15 with 9:33 left. The Titans turned that momentum into an efficient offense that built up a 39-29 lead by halftime and shot over 46% in both halves.

In the second half, UW-Platteville fell behind by as many as 13 points and struggled to stop the Titans’ potent inside attack, allowing 40 points in the paint for the game, but battled back. The Pioneers patiently chipped away at the Titans’ lead. A Quentin Shields’ three-pointer trimmed the deficit to 65-61 with 3:40 left in the game.

UW-Platteville trailed by seven with 56 seconds to play. Oshkosh began missing free throws and turning the ball over as UW-Platteville inched closer. Shields hit another three to pull the Pioneers with 18 seconds left, 74-73. Oshkosh split their free throws and was up two with nine seconds to go. The Pioneers were unable to hit the game-tying shot at the buzzer and lost 75-73.

Kyle Tuma contributed a double-double to the Pioneers’ comeback effort with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Three other Pioneers scored at least nine points: Shields (21), Blake McCann (9), and Justin Stovall (9). Stovall also collected 8 rebounds in the game.

The Pioneers fall to 21-5 overall. UW-Oshkosh improves to 22-3.

UW-Platteville vs. UW-La Crosse

The sixth-ranked Pioneers’ men’s basketball team never trailed in an important win over UW-La Crosse by controlling the boards and outstanding shooting from beyond the arc. UW-Platteville pulled away from UW-La Crosse, earning a trip to the WIAC Championship Game and finally getting healthy as a team in a 74-51 victory.

The Pioneers faced foul trouble early, but their defense remained stout; not allowing a basket, only five free throws, until a layup by the Eagles’ Sean Suchomel made the score 12-7 with 10:58 remaining in the first half. The Pioneers led 30-23 at halftime of the WIAC Tournament Semifinal game.

In the second half, UW-Platteville took control, shooting a robust 53.6% from the floor and 70% from the three-point line. UW-Platteville led by as much as 26 points in the second half. For the game, the Pioneers connected on 12-26 three-point attempts, 46.2%. Ben Probst hit four consecutive three pointers to put the game out of reach late.

The Pioneers also won the rebounding battle by a healthy margin. UW-Platteville had more rebounds than UW-La Crosse, 43-29. Both teams executed well from the free-throw line as well. The Pioneers were 14-18, 77.8%, and the Eagles were 12-17, 70.6% for the game. Four Pioneers scored double-digits in the contest. Kyle Tuma had game highs in points (18) and rebounds (9). Justin Stovall (14), Logan Pearson (14), and Ben Probst (12) were also in double-figures.

Wyatt Cook led La Crosse in both categories with 15 points and 7 rebounds for the Eagles.

With the win, the Pioneers improved to 21-4 overall and La Crosse fell to 20-6.