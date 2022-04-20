UW-Platteville Softball: Pioneers vs. Warhawks

Proficient offensive run-scoring powered the UW-Platteville Pioneers’ softball team to victory in game one against UW-Whitewater, 14-6. Game two featured a flipped script. The UW-Whitewater Warhawks’ offense came to life, leading to a series split on April 6.

The Pioneers trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the second inning via a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by Alexandria Davis.

In the third inning, UW-Platteville pulled away, scoring seven runs. Danielle Trumbo gave the Pioneers the lead with a two-run single following a walk that loaded the bases. After an error and groundout scored two runs, Rachel Plautz added a three-run home run to complete a very prosperous rally. UW-Platteville led 9-3 after three innings.

UW-Platteville answered three runs from the Warhawks’ fourth with three of their own in the fifth. Plautz, Amanda Stanczuk and Riley Kelsch each contributed RBI singles to re-open the lead to 12-6.

Plautz ended a strong game with an RBI double and Jordan Johnson drove in a run with a run-scoring single.

The Pioneers’ powerful offense collected 14 hits. Plautz, Johnson, Stanczuk, Kelsch and Davis each had at least two runs a piece in a run rule victory.

Johnson (4-1) earned the win over Mallory Hollatz (4-3). Claire Bakkestuen recorded her first save in the win.

In game two, UW-Platteville faced an explosive Warhawks offense that generated three big innings.

Four runs each in the second and third innings set the tone for game two. Four consecutive two-out hits stung UW-Platteville in the second inning Warhawks’ rally. In total, the Warhawks managed 14 hits, including five doubles.

A five-run rally by UW-Whitewater in the fifth put the game away as the Pioneers fell 13-1 to the Warhawks.

UW-Platteville’s Johnson had a double in the loss.

UW-Whitewater’s Kate Cleveland (2-0) gets the win over McKenna Rommel (2-6).

The Pioneers are 9-11, 1-1 WIAC and UW-Whitewater is 8-10, 1-1 WIAC.