The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Score a goal to raise awareness

Men’s soccer team plays for the American Heart Association

Abigayle Pignatari, [email protected] • September 28, 2016Leave a Comment

Score a goal to raise awareness

Desiree Roe graphic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Not smoking, being physically active, maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a healthy diet, controlling blood pressure, controlling cholesterol and controlling blood sugar. These are seven simple rules that the American Heart Association puts out in order for people to live a better lifestyle.

This past Sunday, Sept. 25, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s soccer team played Minnesota-Morris in their Play for a Cause game. This was the first annual Play for a Cause game the team has put on. The event was started by head coach of men’s soccer, Enzo Fuschino. Fuschino has been the head coach since 2007.

In 2009, Fuschino suffered a heart-attack, but luckily recovered. According to the American Heart Association website, some risk factors for heart attacks are age, gender and genetics. The latter is what affected Fuschino.  Being a survivor, Fuschino feels strongly about supporting research on heart disease and reached out to the American Heart Association to see if the team could help raise money to put towards research. He had all of the players play with a red ribbon on their sleeves to show their support to the heart association.

“I hope that this game means something more to the players, knowing they are raising money for such a good cause,” Fuschino said when asked what he hopes this game means to his players.

Senior player and accounting and business supply double major Keith Baerwald was excited to be playing for a cause for the first time this year.

“This game will be another opportunity to help bring awareness to the cause,” Baerwald said.

The Pioneers won the game 3-1, which gave Fuschino his 100th win as head coach and improved the team’s season record to 8-2. However, the real win was raising awareness about heart disease.

More information about the American Heart Association can be found at heart.org.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Showcase

Breaking the stereotype: men in education
Breaking the stereotype: men in education
Music ‘brings down the Haus’
Music ‘brings down the Haus’
Service fair searches for volunteers
Service fair searches for volunteers
Ag majors get their hands dirty
Ag majors get their hands dirty
Arvin Mitchell brings laughter to UW-Platteville
Arvin Mitchell brings laughter to UW-Platteville

Other stories filed under Sports

The UW-Platteville ratio reversed: nine to one
The UW-Platteville ratio reversed: nine to one
Kick the fall season off with Men’s soccer

The Pioneer Men’s Soccer team has been off to a great start this season. Through eight games, the Pioneers have a record of 6-2. However, they are l...

Frisbee golf team returns from nationals

The frisbee golf team has returned to campus after participating in the National Collegiate Disc Golf Championships hosted by the Professional Disc Go...

Nutrition seminar discusses supplements and supplementation

When it comes to performing your best as an athlete, there is more to a routine then simply working out and practicing. One main aspect to note as an ...

A successful home track invitational brings new records

With the warm weather returning, the track and field team are starting their outdoor season. The Pioneers have one home meet every season which als...

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Score a goal to raise awareness