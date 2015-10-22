Pioneer woman basketball battles Eau Claire
Austin Fitzgerald, fitzgeraldau@uwplatt.edu • February 1, 2017
On Jan. 25, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s basketball team fell 60-70 at home against division rival UW-Eau Claire. Sophomore guard Morgan Horstman led the team with 12 of the 40 points scored by the starters. The Pioneers out played the Blugolds in many important categories like bench points and points in the paint. Though it wasn’t enough to defeat an Eau Claire team that shot 47.8 percent from three-point land. The first quarter was all Eau Claire thanks to their seven... Read more »
Shields delivers university address
Samantha Hoppert, hopperts@uwplatt.edu
A new year calls for new ideas and reflect on the past. On Jan. 30, Chancellor Dennis Shields delivered the state of the university address as a reflection on the 2016 school... Read More »
Feb 1 • No Comments
Men’s basketball wins home opener
Austin Fitzgerald, fitzgeraldau@uwplatt.edu
On Nov. 15, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville hosted Luther College at the Williams Fieldhouse... Read More »
Dec 1
“The Edge of Seventeen” Movie Review
Christian Solano, solanoc@uwplatt.edu
One of the movies that was showcased during the final Dollar Movie Night by Campus Programming and Relations... Read More »
Dec 14
Survival kits spark new semester
Dalton Miles, milesda@uwplatt.edu
Who doesn’t like free stuff? The staff of the Patricia A. Doyle Center for Gender and Sexuality realized... Read More »
Feb 1
Letter to the Editor: Trump sign burned on the stake
Dear Editor: We are heartbroken and angry over the recent burning of our political sign. Yes, it was... Read More »
Oct 26
CORRECTIONS
The Exponent wants every item published to be fair, balanced and accurate. If you believe a correction is needed, please e-mail us at uwpexponent@gmail.com or call us at 342.1471.
*October 6, 2016
The phrase “sexual assult” was used to refer to sexual harrassment. All phrases should have read “sexual harrassment” eliminating any allogations of assult. We apologise for the error.
Corrections are made in the articles online and are also noted at the bottom of each article.