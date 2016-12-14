Cancer survivor inspires people to dance
Mackenna Moralez, [email protected] • December 14, 2016
When walking through the halls of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus, one might see posters advertising the upcoming Dance Marathon lining the walls. The annual fundraiser involves students and volunteers staying on their feet upwards to eight hours through dancing, games and other entertainment activities. The event takes place on Feb. 4, 2017 in Velzy commons. This is the fourth year that UW-Platteville has participated in the fundraiser. Since it was first founded Dance Marathon has... Read more »
20,000 postcards distributed across campus
On Dec. 5 secrets were shared at the PostSecret Live event with speaker Frank Warren. In just over 12 years, over one million people have written confessions to Warren. These... Read More »
Men’s basketball wins home opener
Austin Fitzgerald, [email protected]
On Nov. 15, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville hosted Luther College at the Williams Fieldhouse... Read More »
Dec 1
“The Edge of Seventeen” Movie Review
Christian Solano, [email protected]
One of the movies that was showcased during the final Dollar Movie Night by Campus Programming and Relations... Read More »
Dec 14
Ballroom Winter Dance with Wundo Band
Desiree' Roe, [email protected]
Dancers looked to their partner across the floor as “Rock this Town” played in the background at... Read More »
Dec 14
Letter to the Editor: Trump sign burned on the stake
Dear Editor: We are heartbroken and angry over the recent burning of our political sign. Yes, it was... Read More »
Oct 26
