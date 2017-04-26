Pioneer softball goes 3-1 in two-day competition

On April 22 and April 23, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s softball team went 3-1 in a two-day, four-game outing at home. The Pioneers won both games on Saturday against UW-River Falls, 3-0 and 9-2. On Sunday the Pioneers split the two-game series with UW-Stout. The Pioneers won 6-2 in the first game and dropped their next game with a score of 9-1.

Saturday was a successful day for the Pioneers as they went on to win both of their home games against the Falcons. The Pioneers started their first game strong by scoring three runs in the first inning. Senior biology major Jess Butzen also helped the Pioneers to victory by pitching a complete game shut-out and allowing just three hits.

The second game was a slugfest for the Pioneers. The Pioneers scored nine runs during the seven-inning game, most of which came in the third and sixth inning. Sophomore animal science major Taylor Emrath received a win for her efforts after pitching four innings. Emrath only allowed two runs, one of which was earned, before she was relieved by Butzen who recorded a three-inning save. The ball game was Butzen’s first save of the season.

Day two of the Pioneers home stretch wasn’t as simple for the Pioneers. Butzen got another start and pitched another complete game. This time she allowed two runs, only one earned and another win. The fatigue started to show during the final game of the weekend when the Pioneers committed three errors and gave up two home runs in a 9-1 blowout.

Small ball was the Pioneers strength over the weekend as they scored 19 runs over four games without hitting a home run. Most of their runs came from singles and doubles, and a few errors helped the Pioneers as well. Batting wasn’t the only thing that the Pioneers excelled at. The pitching was also great throughout most of the weekend. Jess Butzen led the charge for the Pioneers after pitching a total of 17 innings in just two days, allowing only one earned run, recording two wins and a save during her appearance in three of the four games.

The Pioneers will play at home again on April 30 against Wartburg. This game will be their last regular season game of the year.