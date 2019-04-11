UW-Platteville takes first at 24th Mudfest

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s rugby team invited eleven rugby teams to compete in the 24th annual Mudfest Rugby Tournament held at Memorial Park. Groups included both University of Wisconsin clubs, alumni and teams that traveled from neighboring states.

Teams included UW-Platteville, University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Stout, Winona State, St. Thomas, Northern Michigan University, Platteville Alumni, Iowa Falls Men’s RFC, Fon Du Lac RFC, Oshkosh Men’s RFC and Northeast Iowa Men’s RFC.

The top competitors in each pool and one wild card competed for a spot in the championship. The Platteville Alumni team won their pool and played the Fond Du Lac Wolfpack. The UW-Stout team won their pool and played the UW-Platteville wild card. After nearly seven straight hours of rugby, UW-Platteville men’s rugby team defeated Fon Du Lac clinching the 24th annual Mudfest championship.

This year’s Mudfest was one for the record books with a number of new teams joining the tournament. The concept of Mudfest allows teams from across the Midwest to come and test their teams against many others.

“This year was the first year we were in the tournament. Overall, it was really fun, made the four-and-a-half-hour drive worth it… We had the opportunity to play some strong teams and see where we stood fundamentally,” captain of St. Thomas rugby Max Gratz said.

The festivities began in the morning and ran through the early afternoon with a trophy presentation to follow the conclusion of the championship match. Games were played nonstop throughout the day, and fan attendance was high. Students, parents and friends came to enjoy live music put on by UW-Platteville’s 90.5 FM WSUP. Mudfest apparel and concessions were also sold throughout the day.

“There were a lot more fans in attendance then we usually have, and it was a very unique tournament setup,” St. Thomas freshman civil engineering major George Beatty said.

UW-Platteville looks forward to defending their title at next year’s 25th annual Mudfest.