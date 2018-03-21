The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

Jacob Thomas photo

Jacob Thomas photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Stand-Up Saturday featured accomplished comedian Mike Paramore.  Paramore was a finalist in the 2014 World Series of Comedy and won the 2015 Cleveland Comedy Festival, 2016 Laughing Devil Festival and the Laugh Fest’s “Best in the Midwest” competition in 2017.

Paramore talked about the differences between men and women, relationships and why parents shouldn’t say their child’s age in months.  He began doing standup about eight years ago and made it his full-time career about three years ago.

“When people think of comedians, they automatically thing about Kevin Hart and people like that, but most comedians have a full-time job outside of comedy,” Paramore said.

Prior to doing comedy full-time, Paramore was a cook for many years and then became a mechanic.  He began his comedy career touring his home state of Ohio and graduated to touring the country after success in comedy competitions.

Paramore enjoys doing stand-up because he is frequently engaging with members of the audience.

“I rarely stick to a set of jokes,” Paramore said. “I like to talk to the audience and get them involved.  People are weird, and I like to discover their weirdness.”

Paramore described what it was like doing stand-up.

“[Standup] is nerve-wracking,” Paramore said. “Comedy is just so subjective.  One person might think it’s hilarious, but another person may hate you for it.”

Paramore talked about how frightening it is to have your performance hinge on the reactions of the current crowd in front of you.

Paramore engaged the audience when he started to poke fun at couples in the audience. He said he did not enjoy happiness anymore since he was recently dumped.

“He was probably the funniest comedian I ever saw,” sophomore forensic investigation major Amber Gerken said. “I definitely want to see him again! The Winnie the Pooh joke had me in tears.”

Paramore invited everyone follow him on social media. He said he wants to be kept up to date on Platteville’s “weirdness.”

“His material was so funny, so I took his advice and followed him on Instagram,” Gerken said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Pancakes for FarmHouse

FarmHouse Fraternity hosted their annual pancake breakfast last week at the First English Lutheran Church. They started this annual event in order t...

Pioneer Talks: The Driftless Center

A panel of UW-Platteville professors hosted a Pioneer Talk in the Markee-Pioneer Student Center regarding the Driftless Center for Land and People. Th...

Dr. King’s Legacy Series: Rosalyn Broussard
Dr. King’s Legacy Series: Rosalyn Broussard
Dr. King’s Legacy Series: Tony Sullivan and Richard Adams

Tony Sullivan and Richard Adams were one of the first legally married gay couples in America. They met in 1971 at a bar in downtown Los Angeles. Adams...

Dr. King’s Legacy Series: Joe Lomax

The 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination is on April 4, 2018. King died in 1968 at the age of 39 in Memphis, TN. It was a ...

Other stories filed under Showcase

NCAA DIII National Championship
NCAA DIII National Championship
31st annual PlatteCon
31st annual PlatteCon
Exponent reunion
Exponent reunion
Building culture and shedding labels
Building culture and shedding labels
Review: Black Panther

Black Panther is an amazing Marvel movie that has just recently been released. This movie follows T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, who is the...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

    Showcase

    NCAA DIII National Championship

  • Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

    Features

    31st annual PlatteCon

  • Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

    Letters to the Editor

    Exponent reunion

  • Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

    News

    Building culture and shedding labels

  • Opinions

    Review: Black Panther

  • Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Trey Siegel

  • News

    Boxes and Walls: An exhibit on oppression

  • Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore

    Opinions

    Winter Sucks: Staying safe in the cold season

  • Opinions

    Alone on Valentine’s

  • Features

    “Moonlight” and literature

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Stand-Up Saturday: Mike Paramore