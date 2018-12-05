Pioneers celebrate tree lighting ceremony

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville held their annual tree lighting ceremony this past week. The ceremony happens every year, and clubs, organizations and residence halls come together to honor not only what they represent but also to honor the university coming together regardless of interests.

The holiday tree holds a variety of ornaments that different clubs and organizations create and place on the tree during the ceremony. The ceremony consists of each club or organization sending up a representative to explain what their ornament means and represents to the club. From there they will place it on the tree. At the end of the ceremony, the tree is filled with a variety of different ornaments.

A few of the organizations and clubs that participated this year were Tau Kappa Epsilon, with a wooden plaque that had their symbol and Greek letters, Sigma Alpha, with a glittery bulb that had a ribbon on it and held their letters, the Biology club, who decided to put larva in their bulb (with enough food supply to support them) and the Dance Marathon Executive Board who created a bulb that looked like it came straight from the beach with sea shells and soft blue paint.

The holiday tree will stay decorated in the Markee Pioneer Student Center through the entire holiday season.