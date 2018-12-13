The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Pioneers rock around the stage at Holiday Gala

Music department hosts a festive concert to ring in the holiday season

Morgan Hays|December 13, 2018

The+symphony+orchestra+performs+during+the+Holiday+Gala.
Pioneers rock around the stage at Holiday Gala

The symphony orchestra performs during the Holiday Gala.

The symphony orchestra performs during the Holiday Gala.

Jacob Thomas photo

The symphony orchestra performs during the Holiday Gala.

Jacob Thomas photo

Jacob Thomas photo

The symphony orchestra performs during the Holiday Gala.

The music department rang in the holiday season with their annual Holiday Gala. The gala featured the symphony orchestra, women’ choir, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Clarinet Choir, the Pioneer Saxophone Choir, low brass ensemble, jazz ensemble, Platteville Chorale and the Pioneer Steel Band. The performances brought together an evening full of holiday music.

“My favorite part of the Holiday Gala was probably the band, the symphony band. That was really fun to listen to, and they were all like really in the spirit,” junior psychology major Briley Fenner said. 

Megan Behrens, senior music education major, explained that her favorite piece to play was “Sleigh Ride” because she enjoyed the audience’s happiness as it was the fan favorite. 

A few of the many performers who participated were Susan Savage-Day and Madalyn Mackey with “I Wonder as I Wander”, Daniel Rowland and Lannette Calhoun with “Walking in the Air” from The Snowman and Coro D’Angeli and Rob Shepherd with “Jingle Bells (Sort Of)”, who was conducted by Bob Demaree.

“My favorite song that was done at the holiday gala was ‘Jingle Bells (Sort of)’, which was sung by the woman choir,” Fenner said.

Many of the songs featured were classic Christmas and holiday songs such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” 

“I believe people enjoy the Holiday Gala so much because it’s the holidays, and everyone in the music department is coming together to create an awesome performance,” sophomore music education major Alexa Ellis said. 

Brittany Lasko, senior music education major, explained that the students who participated in the Holiday Gala had started practicing and preparing for the concert back in mid-November, long before the beginning of the holiday season. 

