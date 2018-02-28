Review: Black Panther

Black Panther is an amazing Marvel movie that has just recently been released. This movie follows T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, who is the newest ruler of a fictional country in Africa called Wakanda. T’Challa strives to be like his father, T’Chaka, who was a wise and great ruler before his death.

A revelation comes forth about his father when the main antagonist, Eric Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, comes to Wakanda seeking vibranium. Vibranium is what Wakanda lives off of. The kingdom of Wakanda is so technologically advanced because of it.

Killmogner also tries to fight for the throne because he thinks he is the rightful king. It turns out that Killmonger is the cousin of T’Challa. T’Challa is the Black Panther, a position that the King of Wakanda gets when he rises to the throne. During the battle between Killmonger and T’Challa, Killmonger wins by throwing T’Challa down a waterfall.

As the movie goes on, it is revealed that Killmonger wants to use the technological advancements that Wakanda has to liberate people everywhere and when he comes to power, he plans to do just that.

While Black Panther is not the first movie to address diversity, it is one that brings prominent problems that people of color face all over the world. This movie is one of the most radical movies so far this year as it discusses supremacy, a topic most media strays from. The way Marvel brought Wakanda to life is amazing. The lab of T’Challa’s sister Nakia is where almost all of Wakanda’s technology comes from.

The big fight scene towards the end of the movie shows where loyalty lies and how easy it is to change one’s loyalty. I think this was a pivotal point in the movie because it shows how torn the people of Wakanda were. They did not know who to fight for, Killmonger or T’Challa.