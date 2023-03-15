Mar. 16. 2023 Org. of the Week: Block & Bridle Club
What is it?
The Block & Bridle club is for students with an interest in the livestock industry (specifically beef, sheep, swine and meat goats). They focus on beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Hosts two jackpot shows at the end of the year. First: cattle show; Second: hog, sheep and goat show.
Who can join?
Open to all majors with a passion for the livestock industry.
Meetings:
1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in Russell 127
Events:
Guest Speaker Steva Robinson: Local Business Owner & Lamb producer – March 2
Steer & Heifer Show – April 22 & 23
Hog, Lamb & Goat Show – May 7
Both Jackpot Shows held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster
Note from the president:
The Block & Bridle club is a great opportunity to learn about the livestock industry outside of the classroom. Our club also goes on trips to learn more about the industry. Our club helps members make connections with people in the livestock industry on campus as well as industry leaders across the state.